Dec. 20, 1947—April 30, 2023

FITCHBURG—Jane Margaret Duchemin (Denissen), age 75, passed away on April 30, 2023, surrounded by loving family, following a courageous battle with lung cancer. Jane was born on December 20, 1947, the daughter of Maurice and Jeanette Denissen (Anzalone), in Green Bay, WI.

Jane attended Saint Joseph Academy high school, where she was a member of its prestigious Academy Glee Club. Jane received her Bachelor of Science from the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire graduating with a major in Psychology and a minor in Biology. She continued her education at the University of Wisconsin Stout where she received her Master’s degree in Biofeedback. Jane married attorney James Duchemin in 1970, and the couple made their home in Eau Claire. Jane and Jim were married for 49 years and raised two loving children. Jane moved to Fitchburg in 2018.

Jane was a devoted daughter, sister, mother, and grandmother (“Nonna”). She truly lived for her family and celebrated every milestone and accomplishment. Over the years, she attended countless equestrian events, hockey games, baseball games, dance recitals, football games, and volleyball tournaments. Jane was also a loving grandmother to furry companions Doc, Spike, and Bear.

A lifelong learner, Jane loved reading and exploring new things. She had an endless curiosity and an adventurous spirit. She especially enjoyed photography, a passion she shared with her sister. Jane was very creative. She was an accomplished gardener, seamstress, cook, home designer, and decorator. Her determination, courageous spirit, and contagious laughter were hallmarks of her personality. She had the most amazing smile.

She is survived by her mother, Jeanette; sisters: Pam Smythe (Jim), Robbie Wiseman, and Patty Holewinski (Bruce); children: Matt Duchemin (Meredith) and Sarah Duchemin; grandchildren: Alex Duchemin and Kate Duchemin; mother-in-law, Theresa Fedran; brothers-in-law: Kenny Duchemin and Michael Duchemin (Paivi); sister-in-law, Bonnie Duchemin; many nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, father Maurice; brother, Jerry Denissen; niece, Amy Denissen; nephew, Brian Wiseman; brothers-in-law: Chuck Wiseman and Bill Duchemin; and sister-in-law, Susie Duchemin.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The family extends their gratitude to the team at UW Hospital, whose help fighting cancer extended Jane’s precious time with her family, and to the compassionate caregivers at Agrace Hospice who helped Jane to die in comfort. The family would also like to thank those who brought meals, sent flowers, visited, and called on Jane during her illness. Your kindness meant so much to her.

Jane’s light was strong and made everything around her vibrant. It is dark with her gone. But her love was stronger and lives on inside everyone she loved. She will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a cancer or hospice organization of your choosing.