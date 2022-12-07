June 28, 1944—Nov. 28, 2022

DANE/DEFOREST—Jane M. (Wipperfurth) Kuehn, age 78, of Dane/Deforest, passed away peacefully Monday, November 28, 2022, after a two year battle with cancer. She was born June 28, 1944, in Madison, Wisconsin to Victor and Henrietta (Meffert) Wipperfurth. She married the love of her life, Joseph A Kuehn on May 14, 1963, and they shared 49 beautiful years together before he passed in 2012.

She was a 1962 graduate of Waunakee High School. She worked at Grabers/Springs Window Fashions in Middleton for 40 years, retiring in 2008. She enjoyed traveling with Joe and friends to Hawaii, New York, Alaska, Florida, Mexico and Germany. She also enjoyed going out to breakfast after Sunday Mass, dinners at Cimaroli’s and pie of any sort. She and Joe enjoyed many years spent at their trailer at Crystal Lake hosting family and friends on their pontoon. She loved watching the Brew Crew, Packers and going to Badger games. She was a member of St. Olaf Catholic Church in DeForest and was a member of the choir.

Survivors include her daughters: Lois Ripp, Louise (Don) Brown and Cheryl (Scott) Borcherding; ten grandchildren: Jill (James) Lincoln, Sara (Adam) Wipperfurth, Ryan (Grace Malek) Ripp, Alex Ripp, Gavin, Delaney, and Stephani Brown, Erin, Nicole and Macy (Austin Henderson) Ziegler; great-grandchildren: Nolan and Scarlett Lincoln, Megan and Molly Wipperfurth and Ella Ziegler; and step-grandchildren: Gwen (Derek Callahan) and Kaylie Lincoln and James and Zachary Borcharding. She is further survived by her sisters: Diane Griffith, Doris (Steve) Kalscheur, Edna Wrchota; brother, Richard (Jeannie) Wipperfurth; and sister-in-law, Robin Wipperfurth.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe; parents, Victor and Henrietta; sister, Lois Wipperfurth; brother, Paul Wipperfurth; brothers-in-law: Eugene Griffith and Al Wrchota; son-in-law, Bill Ripp; grandchildren: Jamie and Justin Ziegler; and niece, Tina (Griffith) Paulson.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.at St. Olaf Catholic Church 623 Jefferson St. in DeForest. A visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will take place at St. Olaf Cemetery. A Reception will follow at Rex’s Innkeeper in Waunakee following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Agrace Hospice.

We are so grateful to the staff of Agrace Hospice, especially Lisa, the staff at Parkside Senior Living, and everyone who helped in caring for our mom- Diane, Doris, Edna, Robin, Jeannie, Judy Pulvermacher, Carol Deans, Holly and MaryJane Ellickson.

Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Winn-Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

5785 Highway Q

Waunakee, WI 53597

(608)849-4513