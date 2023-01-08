Oct. 12, 1970—Dec. 01, 2022

Jane Elizabeth Beverly passed from this life December 01, 2022, at UW Hospital due to complications of a serious illness. She was born October 12, 1970, in Grand Rapids, MI, the daughter of Catharine (Betty) Rikkers and Richard Beverly, who predeceased her.

Jane grew up primarily in Madison, graduating from Madison’s West High School. She worked her entire adult life in the service industries, such as retail, bartending, office work. These were well suited to her social personality. She most recently worked as an administrative assistant at Cherokee Middle School. She was equally fulfilled tucked away in her North Woods hideaway or with motorbikes and speedboats. She was always willing to learn something new or try anything for anyone she cared for no matter what. Whether she knew you for ten minutes or ten years she considered you a friend and would do anything she could for you.

She was a loving mother to her son, Garret. She was a compassionate companion to the pets who lived their lives in her care.

Jane is survived by her son, Garret Beverly of Madison; her brother, Ted Beverly of Minnesota; her uncle, Fred Rikkers; as well as many cousins. A private funeral and burial are planned. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Schwoeglers Entertainment Center, 444 Grand Canyon Dr., Madison.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Midwest Horse Welfare Foundation (10990 State Hwy. 73, Pittsville, WI, 54466) in her name; or any group of your choice having to do with horses.