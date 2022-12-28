Feb. 22, 1945 – Dec. 21, 2022

MADISON—Jane Ann Sheehan, age 77, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Oak Park Place. She was born on Feb. 22, 1945, in Waukesha, Wis., the daughter of George and Margaret (La Haie) Demming.

Jane graduated from Waukesha South High School and the UW-Madison with a degree in Nursing. She married James Elmer Sheehan of Lake Villa, Ill., on July 13, 1968. The couple started a family and lived all over the U.S., with years spent in South Carolina, Maine, and California. Jane worked as a nurse throughout her life and retired from UW-Madison, where she was an OB-GYN Nurse specializing in in-vitro fertilization procedures.

She was a volunteer at Ronald McDonald House charities. Jane loved her family fiercely, loved to read, and was an avid traveler. When she retired, she travelled the world with her friends and was lucky enough to visit locations as diverse as England, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Hungary, Estonia, and Russia.

Jane is survived by her daughter, Sarah Ellen (Wayne Stemmer) Sheehan; her son, Matthew James (Andrea) Sheehan; her sisters, Barabara Demming, MaryEllen Demming and Martha Demming; her “sister cousin,” Sarah Gjelsten; and her grandchildren, James Sheehan and Laura Sheehan. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Margaret, and by her husband James. The couple will be buried together in North Chicago, Ill.

She was a strong and loving mother, with close friends, who made her own way in the world …

Memorials may be gifted in Jane’s name to Ronald McDonald House. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

