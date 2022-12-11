Jan. 24, 1946 – Dec. 6, 2022

MADISON — James Wendell Morrison, age 76, passed away after a yearlong illness on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

Jim was born on January 24, 1946, in Madison, Wis., to Gerald and Lucille (Wiese) Morrison. He graduated from Madison West in 1964. After school he served in the U.S. Navy. Jim married the love of his life, Susan Slotten, on May 24, 1969. He was a proud father of his sons, Timothy and Jeffrey. Jim worked as a computer operator for various Madison companies. Jim enjoyed fast pitch softball and basketball from the ages of 18 until 62 for the MSCR. He loved Wisconsin sport teams, Badgers, Packers, Brewers, and Bucks and he had the privilege of traveling the 48 continental states, Europe, Ireland, and Canada.

Jim is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sue; and son, Jeff. He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Tim; brothers, Hugh and Jerry; and sister, Mary.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5001 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, followed by a gathering the fellowship hall. A visitation will be held from noon until time of service on Saturday at the church. Final resting place, along with his son, at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter Catholic Church.

