James T. Rogers

Oct. 3, 1941—Dec. 4, 2022

MADISON—James T. Rogers, age 81, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022. He was born to Susan “Elizabeth” Milligan on October 3, 1941, in Denver, CO.

Jim graduated from the University of Wisconsin Law School in 1966. He established law offices in Merrill and Tomahawk.

Along with his successful career as a trial lawyer, Jim was also a world traveler, wine connoisseur, and gourmet chef.

Jim is survived by his wife, Margaret Shields; daughter, Jennifer (Ken) Hofmaster; and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his mother; and good friends: Tommy Karl and Harvey Woodward.

Per Jim’s wishes, no services will be held.

“I did it my way!”

Cress Funeral Service

1310 Emerald Terrace

Sun Prairie, WI 53590

608-837-9054

www.cressfuneralservice.com

