James R. Michel

Nov. 25, 1944 - June 22, 2023

BARABOO - James R. Michel, age 78, of Baraboo, passed away at his home on June 22, 2023. He recently spent time at Circus World and Father's Day brunch with his loving family.

James was born November 25, 1944, to the late Harold and Mabel (Kosin) in Baraboo, WI.

James graduated in 1962 from Reedsburg High School in Reedsburg, WI. He would go onto serve in the Army National Guard from 1964 to 1970.

James would go on and spend his career as a very skilled carpenter. He was very proud of his work and had meticulous attention to detail. He left his mark on many notable projects in and around the Madison area, including helping build the Kohl Center.

His labor of love was evident with the homestead he built in North Freedom and lived there for over 40 years. He planted and nurtured several hundred trees that would become a picturesque sanctuary for birds and other wildlife. He would tap and make his own maple syrup and spend endless hours in his woodworking shop.

In his retirement, he enjoyed volunteering his time for Habitat for Humanity and spending time with ReStore. He was always willing and loved working on projects for his daughter and with his son-in-law. He would always enjoy spending time with his grandson.

James was preceded in death by his wife, Susan (Heike) Michel; his brother, David; and his parents.

James is survived by his daughter, Nicole (Chad) Pierce, Waunakee, WI; grandson, Brody; brother, Dale; and many nieces and nephews. He also survived by his beloved cat, Sammy.

A visitation will be held July 8, 2023 at Redlin-Ertz Funeral home in Baraboo from 1:00–3:00 p.m., with a family inurnment in North Freedom.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made in James' name to the Angel's Wish of Verona, WI, or a charity of your choice.