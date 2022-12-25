Oct. 26, 1953 – Dec. 19, 2022

BLUE MOUNDS—James Marvin Rue (“Jim”) (“Hubbard”) gained his angel wings in the early morning hours on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, after a 42-day courageous battle with cancer.

Jim was born on Oct. 26, 1953, in Madison, Wis., to Marvin and Betty (Barsness) Rue. Jim attended Meadowvale School and then Barneveld Public School, graduating in the Class of 1971.

Jim operated a backhoe (excavator) for the past 47 years. The first 36 years, he worked for Fink’s Excavating out of Mount Horeb. The past 11 years, he was a proud co-owner of Rue Excavating with his son, Logan. Jim’s legacy will be as a very skilled backhoe operator. He took great pride in his work and always admired his finished product.

On April 27, 1974, Jim married Audrey Endres and together they had three children, Luke (Kristi) Rue, Rachyl (Jeremy) Dimpfl and Logan (Kerin) Rue. Jim and Audrey were blessed with three grandsons whom Jim loved and was very proud of, Owen Dimpfl, Quinn Dimpfl and Lukas Rue Jr.

They also have three step-grandchildren, Ashton Moyer (Shelby Miess), Hilary (Daniel) Shemak and Sam (Ana) Moyer. This includes five step-great-grandchildren, Clayton, Milo and Josie Shemak and Olivia and Sammie Moyer and a sixth step-great-grandchild due this week.

He is survived by his siblings, Kris (Ron) Kann of Mount Horeb, Sharon (Larry) Wunsch of Fond du Lac, Patti Rue (Gary Gnewikow) of Pardeeville and Rod (Melissa) Rue of Mount Horeb.

Jim is also survived by his mother-in-law, Barbara Endres of Mount Horeb.

He is further survived by his in-laws, Laura (Paul) Mieden of Barneveld, Donna Becker (Lonnie Schmid) of Monticello, Mary Ryan (Steve Eckstein) of Mount Horeb, Tony “Farmer” (Wendi) Endres of Verona, Lynn (Tom) Duerst of Verona, Gary “Hunts” Endres of Monticello, Julie (Manard) Schmitz of Mount Horeb, John Endres of Blanchardville, Dale (Kari) Endres of Plainfield, Ill., and Joe (Becky) Endres of Newark, Ill.

Jim also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, dear friends and co-workers (you know who you are).

Jim was also very fond of his dog, Claire, whom he always bragged was “the best one.”

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Betty; father-in-law, Matt Endres; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Jim enjoyed spending his spare time in the woods either hunting, searching for arrowheads or just taking a nap under the trees.

He had an amazing talent for creating things out of nothing, like the garden tractor cab out of an old refrigerator door, self-propelled wood splitter, the large deer horns, trap and gun, which hung over the Rue Farm Driveway for many years and the water wheel he built for his land off Pinnacle Road – just to name a few.

Jim was a former Barneveld-Brigham Volunteer Firefighter. He was also a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church.

He will be most remembered for his love of family and his unpretentious personality. Jim was truly “one of the good guys” who would help anyone. He will surely be missed!

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. IGNATIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 109 S. Sixth St., Mount Horeb, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, with Father Chahm Gahng presiding. Burial will be held at St. Ignatius Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO MOUNT HOREB FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, and also at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday.

Our family extends a warm “Thank You” to the staff at Upland Hills Health. You all treated Jim with respect and compassion right to the end. You were above and beyond kind and respectful to our family – we are forever grateful.

