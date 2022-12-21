Oct. 26, 1953 – Dec. 19, 2022
BLUE MOUNDS—James Marvin Rue (“Jim”) (“Hubbard”) gained his angel wings in the early morning hours on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, after a 42-day courageous battle with cancer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. IGNATIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 109 S. Sixth St., Mount Horeb, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, with Father Chahm Gahng presiding. Burial will be held at St. Ignatius Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO MOUNT HOREB FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, and also at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday.
A full obituary will be published on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb
Funeral & Cremation Care
500 N. Eighth St.
(608) 437-5077
Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb
Funeral & Cremation Care
500 N. Eighth St.
(608) 437-5077