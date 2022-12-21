James Marvin Rue

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. IGNATIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 109 S. Sixth St., Mount Horeb, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, with Father Chahm Gahng presiding. Burial will be held at St. Ignatius Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO MOUNT HOREB FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, and also at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday.