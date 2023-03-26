July 9, 1942 – March 21, 2023

MADISON — James Lyle Schaff, age 80, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Jim was born on July 9, 1942, in Medford, Wis., to Aloysius and Evelyn Schaff. He was a highly intelligent young man, graduating from high school at the age of 16. While he was in school, he met a beautiful girl named Patricia Retterath. They began dating and on July 21, 1962, Jim and Pat got married. Pat was attending nursing school at the time, but they decided that she would work instead to pay to put Jim through school to attain an accounting degree.

Jim worked for Mead Paper Company for several years, then moved on to John Wick Corporation. In 1979, Jim went to Marshall Erdman and Associates to manage the Techline division, retiring in 1998. Jim was not one to sit still, and went on to his favorite job of all, where for 20 years he was a tour guide at the State Capitol. He enjoyed listening and interacting with all the young folks on school field trips and people from around the globe.

Jim enjoyed sports, both playing and watching; they had season tickets to Badger Football and Basketball games and he always watched the Packer games and Nascar races. He viewed family as very important and every night when the kids were growing up they had dinner together. Jim and Pat enjoyed playing bridge, Euchre, sheepshead and double pinochle with their family and friends.

Jim and Pat owned a cottage on Sackett’s Lake near Medford for forty years, where they made many friends and also spent time fun times with the kids and grandchildren.

Jim is survived by his wife of almost 61 years, Patricia; children: Deborah Wilcox, Susan Schaff, and Jon (Kari) Schaff; grandchildren: Murphy, Griffin and Ava Schaff; and siblings: Annette (Luke) Warrington and Jack (Wanda) Schaff. He is further survived by other relatives and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents. Being a Medford boy at heart, Jim will be buried there.

There will be a visitation held on Friday, March 31, 2023, at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 602 Everglade Drive, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. followed by a light lunch.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jim’s name may be made to Agrace Hospice (https://www.agrace.org/donate/donate-today/), Attic Angels (https://atticangel.org/giving), or St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church (https://stamadison.org/donate/).

