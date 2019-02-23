DEFOREST / BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - Lois (Cuff) James, age 78, passed away peacefully on Feb. 19, 2019, surrounded by her family. Lois was born on March 12, 1940, in Portage.
She received her bachelor's and master's degrees in Education from UW-Madison, and worked as an elementary school teacher for Madison Public Schools for 35 years. She was also a member of the DeForest School Board for three terms. She enjoyed walking her dog, gardening, traveling, and most of all, spending time with her family. She was universally loved for her kindness, generosity and caring spirit.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willis and June Cuff; her brother, Harry Cuff; and her son-in-law, Robert Garner. She is survived by Don James; her sister, Rita (Bob) Meisner; her daughters, Amy Garner and Julie (Glenn) Peterson; and her grandchildren, Annabelle, Benny and Olivia.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at WINDSOR UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 4434 Second St., Windsor. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service and a lunch following the service.
The family would like to thank the Wealshire of Bloomington, Minn., and Park Nicollet Hospice for their loving care and support of Lois.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.