James Leslie Johnston

He was born in Washington, DC, on March 5, 1936, to the late Harry Lester Johnston and Loretta May Prue Johnston. James graduated from Fairfax High School in Fairfax, VA, in 1954. He served as an Airman Second Class in the United States Air Force Reserves and was honorably discharged on April 2, 1965. He graduated with a Master’s Degree in Psychology from the University of Wisconsin in Madison. He taught psychology at the Madison Area Technical College for over 30 years. He was very active in the DeForest Area Community and Senior Center.