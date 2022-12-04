Jan. 3, 1950—Nov. 29, 2022

MADISON—James “Jimbo” Joseph Scullion, age 72, passed away at Agrace after a strong fought battle with cancer on November 29, 2022.

James was born in Dodgeville, WI, to parents June Olson Scullion and Charles Scullion on January 3, 1950. Jim and his brother, Scott, and their parents moved to Madison in 1951. Jim attended St. James Grade School and graduated from Madison Central High School in 1968. Jim worked for many years at the Villa Tap and Echo Tavern. He retired from JSM properties in 2015. Jim enjoyed following the Packers, Brewers, and Badgers. He loved Badger basketball. He enjoyed working around his home, taking his dog, Tessie, for long walks, and spending time with his two nephews and niece.

“Jim, I want to thank you one last time for all the help with the twins when they were young. They sure grew to love you. So kind and caring you were, and your craft skills were second to none. You are loved, and you will be missed.”

Jim was preceded in death by his parents. Jim is survived by his brothers: Scott, Mike (Monica), and Patrick; niece, Faith; and nephews: Noah, and Steven (Christa, Aiden and Conner).

Special thanks to everyone involved at UW Hospital, Meriter Hospital and Agrace. They made it so much easier for Jim.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jim’s name to Agrace.

There will be a visitation for Jim at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave, Madison, on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. There will be a private celebration of James’ life at a later date.

