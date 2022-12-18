Jan. 23, 1944 – Dec. 14, 2022

MADISON — On December 14, 2022, James (Jim) Terrence Bischof, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend, passed away at the age of 78, in Madison, Wis.

Jim was born on January 23, 1944, in Richland Center, Wis., to Marjorie Jean Bischof and Henry F. Bischof. The family moved to Lake Geneva, Wis., where Jim grew up. He married Maureen (Mo) Noonan Bischof on August 21, 1998.

Jim graduated from Badger High School in Lake Geneva in 1962. He attended the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and shortly thereafter joined the U.S. Air Force. He trained as a jet fighter pilot and served with distinction for 20 years with the Wisconsin Air National Guard. Jim was especially proud of being inducted into the Wisconsin Hall of Fame, commemorating the 115th Fighter Group, 1972 William Tell Team Award.

Jim also worked as a stockbroker and in sales for several companies including Endata, Lanier Corporation and Zimbrick Buick in Madison. He enjoyed helping open the first Home Depot on Madison’s west side. In retirement, Jim served for more than twenty years on the Sandstone Condominium Homeowners Board.

Jim was an avid outdoor enthusiast. He held a deep, quiet faith in God and experienced God’s love especially while in the outdoors. He and Mo enjoyed hiking, biking, walking, and snowshoeing. They particularly loved traveling to Utah every year to spend time with Mo’s family and visiting the national parks (in pursuit of Jim’s dream to visit every national park).

Jim also enjoyed golf and photography. He loved bowling with the grandkids and attending many of their sporting events. He was a lifelong fan of the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers (except when they were losing!). Some of his best memories included game night with dear friends and time with family. He loved a grilled ribeye steak and that cold tumbler of Bushmills Irish Whiskey.

Jim was personable but private, and also very loyal. He stayed in touch with friends from Lake Geneva. He attended Air Force reunions. He advocated for residents in the homeowner’s association, getting to know neighbors, their pets and their life stories. When he connected with someone, it was a connection for life. He was a lousy poker player — entirely incapable of masking his thoughts or emotions. His many expressions kept us laughing.

In April 2021, Jim suffered a stroke while at home with Mo. He was remarkable in facing the challenges of the stroke and accepting the hard work of recovery. He never lost his sense of humor. Jim’s heart of gold never waivered. Neither did his love for Mo, his daughters, family and the many friends and neighbors who offered help and support.

The family is grateful for caregivers at the University of Wisconsin Hospital, Oakwood Village Prairie Ridge and Agrace Hospice Care who eased Jim’s journey.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Marjorie and Henry Bischof; and Mo’s parents, Tom and Phyl Noonan. He is survived by his wife; Mo; brothers: Bill (JoAnne) Bischof and Chuck (Sue) Bischof; daughters from a previous marriage: Jaime (Scott) Brunet and Jennifer (Nick) Fox; five grandchildren: Jake, Easton, Austin, Braden and Adalyn; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and other extended family members.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity, share a laugh with a friend and toast a tumbler for Jim.

A remembrance service will be held on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Cress West Funeral Service, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, WI 53705; (608) 238-3434. There will be time to visit with family and friends immediately following the service. Light refreshments served.

