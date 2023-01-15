James "Jim" Ray Schiffner

Dec. 22, 1948 – Jan. 10, 2023

OREGON — Jim Schiffner, age 74, of Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. He was born on Dec. 22, 1948, in Enid, Okla., the son of Edward and Ruth (Sweem) Schiffner.

Jim earned his B.S. in Biology from Oklahoma State University. He married Shirley Olsen on Dec. 9, 1972, at Cooksville Lutheran Church in Cooksville, Wis. Jim enjoyed a 30+ year career as a plumbing and heating salesman for Baker Manufacturing and First Supply of Madison prior to his retirement in 2001.

First in Jim’s life was his family. He loved the outdoors — hunting at the Mattson Morey Deer Camp, fishing at Long Lake, pontoon riding with his kids and grandkids, and sharing his adventures to anyone who would listen. He especially enjoyed his annual trips to Idaho with his brothers from another mother, Dave and Dan. He was a diamond life member of the NWTF and won several state and national awards for his turkey calls, especially his wingbone turkey calls. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed league play at Evansville Golf Course with his team, “Jim’s Boys.” He was a hobbyist woodworker and would jump in to help with any of his children’s home improvement projects.

Jim is survived by his wife, Shirley; children, Chris (Jen) Schiffner and their children, Annaliese and Benny Schiffner, Dan (Joni) Schiffner and their children, Braiden and Zach Schiffner and Emma and Jake Yeakley, Kate (Chris) Brown and their children, Ruthie, Ella and TJ Brown, and Scott (Laura) Schiffner and their children, Nathaniel, Royce, Sterling and Warren Schiffner; in-laws, Arthur and Doris Olsen; and other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, with the Rev. Rebecca Ninke officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Wisconsin Hero Outdoors, Poynette Bowhunters Youth Archery Program or any charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Oregon

Funeral & Cremation Care

1150 Park St.

(608) 835-3515