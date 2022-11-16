SPRING GREEN—James “Jim” Oscar Hackl, of Spring Green, passed away surrounded by his loving family on November 12, 2022, at the age of 86.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Christ Lutheran Church 237 E. Daley St. Spring Green. Pastor John Swanson will officiate with burial at Big Hollow Lutheran Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the church from 4:00 PM—7:00 PM and again on Friday, from 9:30 AM until the time of service.