April 29, 1937 – Dec. 24, 2022

MIDDLETON — James (Jim) Loren Kallsen, age 85, of Middleton, Wis., passed away peacefully at home on December 24, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones.

Jim was born on April 29, 1937, to Louis Kallsen and Ruby Wilson Kallsen in Pipestone, Minn. After high school in Jasper, Minn., and college in St. Cloud, Minn., Jim began a career in banking in Minnesota, then Wisconsin. In 1959, Jim married his high school sweetheart Patricia (Pat) Gertrude Angell, and they had two sons, Kevin and Kent.

Due to early medical retirement, Jim proudly served as “Mr. Mom” to both sons and volunteered extensively. During retirement, Jim and Pat traveled to all 50 states and internationally. Jim loved to read and go to the Madison Overture. He will always be remembered as a kind and gentle soul who loved to smile, joke, and laugh.

Jim was preceded in death by his loving parents and sisters: Barbara Steelman and Kay Kallsen. He is survived by his sons: Kevin (wife, Jill, children: Victoria, Mikayla, and Benjamin) and Kent (wife, Lisa, children: Conner and Anna); brothers, Gene (wife, Pam) Kallsen and Bruce (wife, Becca) Kallsen; and other relatives and dear friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Sharing Active Independent Lives (www.sailtoday.org) or a charity of your choice. The family plans a Celebration of Life service Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Middleton Glen.

For condolences, please visit www.cremationsocietyofmadison.com.