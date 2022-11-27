March 26, 1946—Nov. 11, 2022

DEFOREST—James G. “Mike” Byrd Sr., age 76, fondly known to have the gift of gab, passed away on November 11, 2022, at SSM Care Center with his loving wife by his side. He was born on March 26, 1946, in Easington, Co. York England to parents James R. and Iris P. (Dawson) Byrd.

Mike graduated from DeForest High School in 1964. He married his wife of 56 years, Carol Anderson, on June 11, 1966. He enjoyed coin and stamp collecting, and in the past ten years attending craft shows with Carol.

He worked various jobs throughout his life, starting by delivering milk at the age of 12 in England, working at Demco for 29 years, being an Insurance Agent for five years, and working in the Waunakee School District for eight years. He was the author of “My Son the BRAT.” He was a Cub Scout Leader in DeForest in the early 70s, founding member of the Waunakee Area EMS from 1976—2002, and a member of the American Legion 451, Sons of American Legion. He volunteered at the Madison’s Veterans Hospital, the Martin House preparing meals for the homeless, and St. Baldricks Children Cancer Research where over the 11 years he helped raise a total of $200,000, he also played Santa Claus for East Town Mall for ten years in the 70s and 80s.

He was the proud Dad who watched his sons perform in school sports; never missing a game, then watching his three grandchildren perform in their school sports and other activities; being their biggest fan alongside Carol.

Mike is survived by his loving wife, Carol; two sons, James “Jim” Jr. (Terri) Byrd of DeForest and Jon (Shannon) Byrd of Monticello; three grandchildren: Shaun Byrd, Cassidy Byrd, and Graham Byrd; his brother, Paul (Mary) Byrd of Utah; two sisters: Yvonne and Valerie; brother-in-law, Paul (RoJeane) Anderson of Waunakee; sister-in-law, Ann (Dale) Broske of Janesville; and several aunts and uncles in England, and many nephews, nieces, friends; and special friend, Dave “Oscar” Hamre; and his best buddy canine, Bo.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Rueben “Andy” and Rosemary Anderson; sister, Veronica Byrd Jenson; sister-in-law, Mary Anderson; and brother-in-law, James Anderson.

A special thank you to Dr. Benjamin Jordan at SSM Health Dean Clinic, SSM Nurses on 5 E and 5 SW, SSM Health Care Center Vilas and Yahara Neighborhoods.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association, or to the Dane County Humane Society.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at Ryan Funeral Home, 6924 Lake Road. A visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. A private interment will follow services at the Moravian Cemetery.

