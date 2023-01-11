July 25, 1956—Jan. 8, 2023

MADISON—James G. “Jim” Richgels, age 66, of Madison passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at UW Hospital after a brief battle with lung cancer.

He was born on July 25, 1956, in Highland, WI, the son of Melvin and Leora (Drager) Richgels. Jim grew up in Cross Plains and graduated from Middleton High School in 1974. Jim was united in marriage to Janine Lennie on August 13, 1977, in Eau Claire, WI. He worked for MG&E for 12 years before moving to the US Postal Service, where he retired as a transportation supervisor. His “fun” job was working at the Madison Mallards as a beer pourer since the Mallards began.

Jim was passionate about baseball and played baseball as a child. He and Janine were season ticket holders for Badger Football and he also enjoyed going to football games at UW-Whitewater. Jim coached softball for his daughter, Vanessa and granddaughter, Accadia. He also loved golfing, fishing and spending time at Devil’s Lake (his happy place.)

He survived by his wife, Janine; his daughter, Vanessa (Joseph) DiLorenzo; granddaughter, Accadia DiLorenzo; step-granddaughter, Phoebe Nettesheim; sisters: Leone and Jane Richgels, Elizabeth “Betty” Duesterhoeft, Donna Fox, and Katherine “Kate” Fitzsimmons; brother, Ken One Peace; brother-in-law, Jeff (Tess) Lennie; sisters-in-law: Sharon (Bernie) Reidinger, Linda (Steve) Zimmerman, Peg (Dan Garnett) Richgels and B’Dette (Ron Eben) Knudson; and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: John, Robert and David; and sister, Mary Sue Saenz.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 5001 N. Sherman Avenue. Visitation will be held from 5:00—7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Avenue, where a Rosary will be said at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will also be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass on Friday at the church. Interment will be at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses at the UW Hospital Burn Center.

Memorials may be made to St. Peter Catholic Church or to the American Cancer Society.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Avenue

608-249-8257