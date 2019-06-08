MINERAL POINT - Claire E. James, age 97, of Mineral Point, Wisc. passed away on Wednesday evening June 5, 2019 at Sienna Crest, Mineral Point.
Claire Eileen Morrissey was born on Dec. 15, 1921 in Glen Haven Township Grant Co., Wisc., the daughter of Walter and Jessie (David) Morrissey. Claire grew up on a farm near Bloomington, Wisc. She attended school there and graduated from Bloomington High School in 1939. Claire’s grandparents lived in Montfort and it was there she met Curtiss James. They were united in marriage on Dec. 11, 1940 in Dodgeville. They farmed in the Livingston/Montfort area for 40-plus years raising their six children. After retiring in 1984, they moved to Platteville where Claire was very involved with numerous community organizations and activities. After 2007, Claire resided in Sun Prairie, Dodgeville, and had been currently residing in Mineral Point.
Claire is survived by her six children, Marie (Kenny Graber) Johnson, Ruth (Colin Ward) Heineman, Ruby (Lee) Mayfield, Robert (Barbara) James, Roger (Nina Miller) James, and Marcia (Robert) Van Natta; 15 grandchildren, Greg (Marcia), Bruce (Susan), Barbara, Joyce, Julie (Buddy), Jonathan (Annie),James, Stephanie (John), Doren (Antonia), Linnea (Aaron), Gabriel (Kristen), Travis (Ashley), Tara, Jessi (Cody), and Amy (Justin); 23 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Joann (Calvin) James.
Claire was preceded in death by her husband, Curtiss, on Oct. 11, 1988; sister, Margaret Beard; and two sisters-in-law, Wilma Jones and Florence Anderson.
Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday morning July 6, 2019 at the Montfort United Methodist Church with burial of the cremated remains to be held at a later date. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the church on Saturday morning. A memorial fund is being established in loving memory of Claire E. James. The SOMAN-LARSON FUNERAL HOME of Montfort is assisting the family and online condolences may be made at www.larsonfuneralhomes.com