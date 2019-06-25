James, Calvin (Cal)

“LIVINGSTON”Calvin (Cal) James, age 92, of Livingston, Wis. passed away on Monday morning June 24, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Cal James was born on April 27, 1927 in Eden Township the son of Glenn and Lydia (Trankle) James.
Cal grew up on a farm outside of Montfort. He attended Sunny Side School, a one-room country school and graduated from Cobb High School in 1944. He was united in marriage to Joann Morrissey on October 8, 1949 in Bloomington, Wis. Cal farmed all his life on his parent’s farm and his and Joann’s farm. Two of his grandson’s are now farming those two farmsteads. Cal has served on various community organizations, the United Methodist Church, Iowa-Grant School Board, Mifflin Township, and the Cobb Busy Badgers 4-H.
Cal is survived by his wife Joann of 69 years; four daughters; Sharon (Bob) Petry, Elaine James-DeVries (Tom), Glenda (David) Faull and Nancy James-Rose (Jerry), nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Cal was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Wilma Jones and Florence Anderson; two brothers, Roscoe and Curtiss James.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 at the Montfort United Methodist Church with burial to follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the SOMAN-LARSON FUNERAL HOME in Montfort and from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the church on Monday morning. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in loving memory of Cal James. Online condolences may be made at www.larsonfuneralhomes.com
Soman-Larson Funeral Home
203 West Grant St.
Montfort, WI 53569
Phone-608-943-6906