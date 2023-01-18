Feb. 24, 1926—Jan. 16, 2023

LONE ROCK—James C. Greenheck, age 96, of Lone Rock, WI, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at the Greenway Manor Nursing Home.

Jim was born February 24, 1926, to John and Agnes (Roessler) Greenheck. He grew up on the home farm in Bear Valley where he farmed with his father until his marriage. Jim graduated from Lone Rock High School in 1944, then worked for Larry Tennant in the body shop as a mechanic. He married Shirley Peterson on June 12, 1948, and went to work for Kaul Implement and O’Connor Chevrolet Motors in Lone Rock.

He was also employed by Heber’s Chevrolet Motors in Spring Green as parts and service manager until 1979. Jim was then hired by Wick Homes in Mazomanie in their maintenance department. In 1986 he accepted a position as a custodian at Lone Rock Elementary School until his retirement in 1994. Even though he was retired, he remained working for the School District, where he mowed the school lawns for several years.

After he retired, you could always find Jim in his woodworking shop making crafts or helping someone that needed a board sawed or something repaired. Jim served on the Lone Rock Fire Department for 54 years, where he served as Fire Chief and Assistant Chief for several years. He was also a member of the Richland County United Giver’s Board, Lone Rock Area Historical Society and Lone Rock Senior Citizens Group. He was the local historian. Jim was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lone Rock since 1948, and served on the Parish Council for over 30 years.

Jim and Shirley were married for 74 years and enjoyed their time together with their friends and family. They were almost always together, whether it be volunteering, having morning coffee with their friends, traveling, (especially, to see their kids and grandkids), going out to eat, or the fishing trips to their favorite place up north or Red Cedar Lake.

He is survived by his daughters: Nancy (Steve) Ring of Scottsdale, AZ, Rita (Jerry) Goddard of Verona, WI, and Sue Ann (Paul) Moore of Bowling Green, KY; six grandchildren: Jennifer Maize, Lisa (Cory) Parsons, Amy (Ted) Schaefer, Craig (Fiancee, Kaelin Mulcahy) Goddard, Alex and Griffin Moore; five great-grandchildren: Avery Maize, Drew Maize, Chase Parsons, Charlie Schaefer, Ellie Schaefer; two brothers: Dick (Jean) Greenheck, Steve (Luanne) Greenheck; a sister, Janice Donatell; a sister-in-law, Ann Greenheck; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Shirley, in July of 2022; two brothers: Tom and Gene Greenheck; and a sister, Ruth Halverson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lone Rock at 11:00 AM. Monsignor Roger Scheckel will officiate with burial in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Spring Green. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of Mass.

The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice, Greenway Terrace, Greenway Manor and Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home for all the loving care they gave Jim.

In lieu of flowers, the family will make memorial contributions to charities of their choice.

Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.