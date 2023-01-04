Sept. 20, 1939—Dec. 28, 2022

James C. Bryan was born on September 20, 1939, to Joe H. and Mildred Bryan in Antigo, WI, and passed away on December 28, 2022, at home surrounded by loved ones. He graduated from UW Madison and worked in banking and risk management. He retired from Army National Guard as a Colonel. He was an avid Wisconsin sports fan and loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Y. Bonnie; his children: Kristin (Brian) Muckian, Jill (Tim) Fritz, Kimberly (Daniel) Hinkle and James (Kim) Bryan; his grandchildren: Matthew, Aidan, Andrew, Catie, Gavin, Abby and Bryan; sister, Marilyn Soulen. He is further survived by other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; two infant sisters: Grace and Elizabeth; and his brother, Dr. George T. Bryan.

A private service will be held at a later date. Memorials in James’ name may be made to the Dane County Humane Society (https://www.giveshelter.org/how-to-helP-ldonate).

