PORTAGE—Bernadine M. James, age 85, passed away peacefully at Divine Savior Tivoli, in Portage, on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, surrounded by her loving family. Bernadine was born on Feb. 16, 1933, in Pardeeville, the daughter of Bernard and Margaret (Dowdell) Ryan. She graduated from Pardeeville High School. Bernadine married William James at St. Mary of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Pardeeville, on Sept. 7, 1957.
She worked for Insinkerator in Racine, then Farmers Mutual Insurance (American Family) in Madison before becoming a full-time homemaker. She and Bill were accomplished ballroom dancers enjoying many special times on the dance floor. Bernadine also enjoyed the Packers, Brewers, Badger sports and having season tickets for Badgers Hockey. She loved their cottage on Park Lake in Pardeeville, especially the time spent on their pontoon. Bernadine was a member of the Portage Country Club and St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage, where she enjoyed helping with funeral luncheons.
She is survived by her children, Susan (Greg) Breen, of Madison, and Steven (Natalie) James, of Portage; grandchildren, Jennifer (Barry) McClain, of Brookfield, and Jeffrey Breen of Madison; great-grandchildren, Dean and Paige McClain; sister, Joanne (Danny) Barton of Pardeeville; brother and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill; sister, Alice Simon; brothers, Earl, Floyd and Dick Ryan; and a special niece and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. MARY OF THE IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CATHOLIC CHURCH, on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, at 11 a.m., with Father Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME, in Portage, on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception School.
The family would like to thank the staff at Divine Savior Tivoli for their loving care of Bernadine and Agrace HospiceCare for their support. Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
May the road rise up to meet you.
May the wind always be at your back.
May the sun shine warm upon your face,
and rains fall soft upon your fields.
And until we meet again,
may God hold you in the palm of His hand.