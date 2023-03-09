Sept. 10, 1932—March 5, 2023

LODI—On March 5, 2023, James B. “Jim” Schommer, age 90, of Lodi, passed away at Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital.

Jim was born in Colby, WI, on September 10, 1932, to the late Clara (Hoffman) and Lambert Schommer. Jim married Shirley Escher on October 3, 1964, at St. Patrick’s Church in Madison.

Jim was kind and humble to the point that on the last day of his life he told his family he wanted a short obituary. To honor that request, we will keep to a few sentences what could fill a page. When he had the opportunity to help someone he loved, he worked tirelessly to give what was needed and took joy from the smile it inevitably put on that person’s face. He did this countless times throughout his life for his wife, children, grandchildren, extended family, friends, work associates, and organizations he supported. We are forever grateful.

Jim is survived by his wife, Shirley; his children: Mike (Peggy) Schommer, Tom Schommer, Sara (Marty) Arnold, and Mary (Pete) Drljaca; his grandchildren: George (Ruth) Driscoll-Lovejoy, Brian (Kristina) Shonat, Abby Arnold, Brennan Arnold, Nolan Arnold, Eli Drljaca, Ethan Drljaca; and two great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his brothers: Ken Schommer and Bert (Joan) Schommer; sisters: Lorene Sweet, Judy Meyer, and Bonnie (Linus) Wittman. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by brother, Jerome Schommer; brothers-in-law: Gordon Sweet, Ron Meyer, and Bill Escher; and sisters-in-law: Barbara Escher, and Audrey Schommer.

Private family services will take place in Cedarburg, WI, and a Celebration of Life is planned in Lodi, WI, at a date to be determined in the summer of 2023.

Memorials, if desired, are suggested to Reach Out Lodi (www.reachoutlodi.org).

