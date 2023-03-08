Feb. 23, 1936—March 2, 2023

VERONA – James B. Burke, age 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Agrace Hospice.

Jim was born on February 23, 1936 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI, to Roy and Juanita (Whelan) Burke. He started his business career as a paperboy and graduated from Verona High School in 1954. After school he entered the US Army and spent two years in Berlin, Germany. While in Europe he started his love affair with collectibles.

Upon returning, he attended and graduated from Madison Business College and began a career in accounting. He worked for Northwestern Stone, Oscar Mayer, Nicolet Instruments, and his own accounting practice.

In 1970, he started a successful career with his own real estate firm, De Burgo Realty, selling real estate for over 50 years. On October 24, 1964, he married the love of his life, Arlene Scherrer. Jim was a lifetime member of St. Andrew Catholic Church, and a longtime member of the Verona Optimist Club and the Verona Jaycees.

He enjoyed telling a good joke as well as hearing a good joke, reading, golfing, seeing friends, and especially spending time with family. Jim will be missed for his love, kindness, humor and knowledge.

Jim is survived by his wife of 58 years, Arlene; children: Patrick (Julie Hamm), Teresa Kohler-Burke (Benjamin Kohler), and Brian (Nicole); grandchildren: Joseph, Olivia, Alicia Kohler, Payton, Nolan, and Harper; and sister-in-law, Lois. He is further survived by nephews and a niece along with their children. Jim is preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Robert, Margaret, Tom, Marcia, Ruth, and Ann; in-laws, Joe and Bernice Scherrer; and brother-in-law, Roger.

A private family service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations will be given to charities that were close to Jim’s heart.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Verona Chapel

220 Enterprise Drive

608-845-6625