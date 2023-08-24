James Andrew O'Connor

May 20, 1934 - Aug. 17, 2023

GREENLEAF - James Andrew O'Connor, age 89, of Greenleaf, formerly of New Lisbon, WI, passed away at home on Thursday, August 17, 2023. James was the son of George and Margaretta (Bowman) O'Connor and was born on May 20, 1934, at home in the Town of Fountain.

James was raised in the New Lisbon area. He started his work career working at Wheeler Feed Store, later owning it. After selling the feed store, he then worked at Reed Lumber Company in New Lisbon, and then later reading meters for Oakdale Electric Company.

On November 7, 1971, he married Magdaline Gapinski from Illinois. He had been married 47 years when she passed away in 2019.

James enjoyed woodworking and in his younger years mowing the grass and word search puzzles.

James is survived by a niece, Debra (Robert) Jensen of Greenleaf; and a nephew, Edward (Donna) O'Connor of New Lisbon. He is further survived by many great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Magdaline, a sister and two brothers.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 25, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the First Baptist Church, 525 S. Washington St., New Lisbon, WI. Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Pastor James Appel presiding. Burial will take place in the New Lisbon City Cemetery.

The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.