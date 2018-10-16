MADISON—Richard J. “Dick” Jakubenas, age 83, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, at Maplewood Health Care Center. He was born on Jan. 30, 1935, in Madison, the son of Joseph and Marcella (Brey) Jakubenas. Richard graduated from East High School and served in the U.S. Army. He married Dorothy Hisel on May 12, 1979, at Burk Lutheran Church.
Richard worked as a foreman for Dairy Equipment Corporation for 47 plus years before retiring on April 6, 2000.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; two sons, Scott (Jackie) Jakubenas and Ira Lee; two daughters, Dianne (Larry Anderson) Campbell and Kathleen (Rt. Rev. Daniel J.G.G.) Block; two granddaughters, Jennifer (Karl) Sullivan-Bessinger and Pamela Esperanza; seven grandsons, Ryan Lee, Bret (Theresa) Lee, Patrick (Shelby) Sullivan, Dustin (Amanda) Campbell, Matthew (Cayla) Wong, Kevin Lee, and Murlat Alexander; niece, Marcie Robl; and other relatives and friends. Richard was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Jakubenas; grandson, Jamie Tuggle; and granddaughter, Jolene Campbell.
Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, with the Rt. Rev. Daniel J.G.G. Block presiding. Burial with military honors will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. The family would like to give a special thanks to the entire staff at Maplewood Nursing Home in Sauk. They also extend their gratitude to the staff at Agrace HospiceCare, for their amazing care and support given to Dick, and to the family during his final days. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
