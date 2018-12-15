MONONA / LAKE MILLS—Shirley A. Jahn, age 90, died peacefully on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, with her family by her side. She was born on July 20, 1928, in Lake Mills, the daughter of the late Edward and Ruth (Berg) Pirwitz. After graduation from Lake Mills High School, she earned her degree from the Academy of Beauty Professionals in Madison. Shirley married Robert Jahn on Oct. 31, 1953.
She had been employed as a beautician in the Lake Mills area. She was a lifelong member of the Lake Mills Moravian Church.
Survivors include her husband, Bob of Monona; one son, Stan (Sue) Jahn of Deerfield; one daughter, Diane (Dave) McFarlane of Lake Mills; six grandchildren, Keith (Rachael) McFarlane, Angie McFarlane, Sarah Jahn, Stephanie Jahn, Bobby Jahn, Lindsay Jahn; three great-grandchildren, Johnathan McFarlane, Hannah McFarlane and Hailey McFarlane; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. Also preceded in death by a son, James Jahn; brother, Edward “Bud” Pirwitz; and two sisters, Annette Krueger and Jean Bogie.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at LAKE MILLS MORAVIAN CHURCH. Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at CLAUSSEN FUNERAL HOME and also after 10 a.m. on Saturday at the church, until the time of services. Burial will be in Rock Lake Cemetery.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Lake Mills Moravian Church or Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711.