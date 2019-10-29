ZOLLIKOFEN/VERONA - Mathilde S. Jaggi, of Zollikofen, Switzerland and Verona, Wis. was surrounded by familia as she passed on to eternal life in the early evening hours of Aug. 31, 2019. Born to Ernst and Mathilde Pulfer in 1934, her familia included Ernst, Jr., Robert, Heiri, Gritli, Hans and Theo. She enjoyed the culinary arts and graduated at the top of her class as a chef of French Qu sine in Basel, CH. While visiting her brother in Verona, Wis., she met the love of her life at the Verona Hometown Days and married Franz Jaggi in 1956. They became US Citizens in 1961 and raised a familia of their own including Franz, Jr. (Cindy), Gabriela, Julie, Rob (Laura), Michelle (Tim) and Jane (Steve). She had a very special place in her heart for her grandchildren, music, her success as the proprietor of Abendruh Bed and Breakfast, and the many foster children who were part of their life. She was loved very much and will be missed dearly. Auf Weidersehen
