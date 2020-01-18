Jaggi, Ernest Walter

NEW GLARUS - Ernest Walter Jaggi, age 89, a longtime New Glarus area resident passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at his home.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the Swiss United Church of Christ, 18 Fifth Ave., New Glarus, Wis. with Pastor Petra Streiff officiating.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A gathering of relatives and friends will precede the memorial service from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the church.

The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family of Ernest Jaggi, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Swiss United Church of Christ

18 5th Ave

New Glarus, WI 53574 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Ernest's Gathering begins. Swiss United Church of Christ

18 5th Ave

New Glarus, WI 53574 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Ernest's Memorial Service begins.