Jaggi, Ernest Walter

NEW GLARUS - Ernest Walter Jaggi, age 89, a longtime New Glarus area resident passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at his home.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the Swiss United Church of Christ, 18 Fifth Ave., New Glarus, Wis. with Pastor Petra Streiff officiating.
A gathering of relatives and friends will precede the memorial service from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the church.
The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.
