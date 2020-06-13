Jaeschke, John

MADISON - John Jaeschke, passed away peacefully at Badger Prairie Health Care Center on June 11, 2020. As a family, we wish to express our love and appreciation for John's extraordinary palliative and hospice care by all staff while he was there. He was 78 years old, born to Inga Caroline (Wahlhus) R.N., and Walter Henry Jaeschke, M.D., at the Wisconsin General Hospital (now University of Wisconsin Hospital) in Madison, Wisconsin, on July 17, 1941. John was married to Karen M. Jeske at Bethel Lutheran Church in September 1964 and have had a loving, caring and wonderful marriage. John was loving and dedicated to and is survived by his wife Karen, children Steven, and Jeff along with grandchildren Mykala, Jay, Jhean-Luc and Natasha.
John and family are members of West Middleton Lutheran Church. Due to Covid-19 a Memorial Service will be held at West Middleton Lutheran Church, 3763 Pioneer Rd, Verona, Wisconsin at a later date and time to be announced. Cress Funeral and Cremation Services is serving his family.
In lieu of flowers to the family donation can be made to the International Crane Foundation In Memory of the passing of John A. Jaeschke.
