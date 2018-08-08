GRAND ISLAND, Neb.—Helga Margot Jaekel, 89, formerly of Madison, Wis., passed away Saturday, April 7, 2018. A Memorial service was held April 14, 2018, at Stolley Park Church of Christ in Grand Island, Neb. Burial of ashes will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, in SUNSET MEMORY GARDENS, Madison, Wis. All Faiths Funeral Home of Grand Island, Neb. is serving the family.
Helga was born July 2, 1928, in Germany, the only child of Fritz and Hedwig (Golz) Rosler. She was raised in Schlesien, a region of pre-World War II Germany which is now Poland. As a teenager she suffered the turbulence of World War II Germany. There was mandatory participation in the indoctrination of the “Hitler Youth” organization. Toward the end of the war her father, a civilian, was suddenly snatched off the streets, sent to prison camp, and died there in 1946. After he was taken she never again saw the father whom she adored. Soon after the war Helga and her mother became refugees traveling from far eastern Germany to the west.
She met Helmut R. Jaekel around 1950, after he had been released from a Russian prison camp in the Crimea. They married and had an only child, Horst Helmut—later the name Danny was added. They immigrated to Canada in 1955, then to the USA (Wisconsin) in 1961. Helga lived with her husband and child in Madison in the only house they ever purchased, from 1964 to 2010.
After her health began failing she lived in assisted living apartments and nursing homes in Minnesota, Missouri, Iowa, and Nebraska, each time relocating in order to be close to her son. Her family’s memories of her are bittersweet. In the course of conversation, she could say things which were quite humorous. Many found it interesting to listen to her stories about her early years. Her German accent drew attention—an accent she denied having the longer she lived in USA! However, frequently she was unable to understand American culture and humor. Those who offended her were not kept in the dark about what she thought!
Helga’s adult life was largely reclusive. Her dependence upon a very small number of people resulted in great unhappiness, though she did not understand it that way. She found some joy in the few people she allowed into her small circle, especially her son and his family, as long as the small grandchildren sat quietly on the couch! She expressed doubt about the existence of God. Nevertheless we, her family, are comforted in knowing the great kindness and mercy of the Father as expressed through the Son, Jesus Christ.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son and daughter-in-law, Danny and Patricia Jaekel of Grand Island, Neb.; four grandchildren, Chris (Amy) Jaekel of Omaha, Neb., Heidi (Glenn) Dallmann of York, Neb., Peter (Briana) Jaekel of Wilmar, Minn. and Paul (Alisa) Jaekel of York, Neb.; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Helmut, in 1999.
