MARSHFIELD - Agnes Louise Jaeckel was born in Marshfield, Wis. on February 14, 1927 to Emil and Ida Jaeckel and left this world for a better place on December 1, 2019. Her survivors include three daughters, Jane (Merilyn) Marti, Julie (Dennis) Zimmerman and Mary Grieves; grandchildren, Elizabeth Bruns, Nathan Marti, Sara Crooker and Seth (Katie) Cormican; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her brother, Glen (Sandy) Jaeckel; and sister, Nancy (Howie) Holleran; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; father of her daughters, Charles Zimmerman; son-in-law, Christopher Grieves; and brothers, James, Wayne, Harold, Neil and Lynn Jaeckel. Aggie was a free spirit who marched to the tune of her own drummer. May your Spirit soar free, Mom.

