MADISON - Orville C. Jacoby passed away on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Sun Prairie. He was born on May 7, 1935, to Orville and Flossie (Campbell) Jacoby. Orville was a hard worker and always helped family and friends. He loved his John Deere tractors, cars, trucks and just keeping busy. He was always on the go in his younger years and always kept busy with something. Orville was employed at Terra Construction in Madison for 30 years until his retirement.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at KD’s Bar & Grill, 1434 Fair St. in Lodi from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A Memorial will be designated by the family at a later date.
Orville left many fond memories and will never be forgotten.