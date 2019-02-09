WAUNAKEE - Gerald R. "Jerry" Jacobson, age 60, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, after a courageous battle with glioblastoma. He was born on Aug. 2, 1958, in Spokane, Wash., the son of Donald and Edna (Johnson) Jacobson. Jerry married Kathleen Pranke on May 10, 1986, at St. Mark's Lutheran in Jefferson, Wis.
Jerry served in the U.S. Navy. During his service, he received the Humanitarian Service Medal and the Meritorious Unit Commendation. Jerry worked for the State of Wisconsin, working in computer desktop support for the Department of Workforce Development.
Jerry spent many years as a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Waunakee. During this time, he worked as an audiovisual technician. Through Jerry's efforts and guidance, the church gained its first sound system. He was also a lifetime member of the VFW.
Throughout his life, Jerry was a true sportsman enjoying softball, golf, and bowling. He bowled his first 300 game at the Waunabowl in Waunakee. He was also a phenomenal cook and supported his community by volunteering with the Lion's Club and American Legion.
Jerry is survived by wife, Kathleen Jacobson; daughter, Megan (Scott) Hebel; grandchildren, Macyn and Ronan Hebel; son, Ben Jacobson; looking forward to a new granddaughter; mother, Edna Jacobson; brothers, Mike (Julie) and Mel Jacobson; brother-in-law, Bob Hauser; goddaughter, Hannah Thies; and many extended family and cherished friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Jacobson; and sister, Annette Hauser.
A Memorial Service will be held at PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 701 S. Century Ave., Waunakee, at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday.
Memorials in Gerald's name may be made to Peace Lutheran Church to help improve the sound system or to the National Brain Tumor Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.