MADISON—Jon Ronald Jacobs passed away at home unexpectedly on Saturday, July 6, 2019.
He was born in Madison on Oct. 22, 1961, to Robert Ross and Constance Levine (Tessmann) Jacobs. Connie later married Neil Phillips who raised Jon and his brother, Jay as his own and whom Jon considered his real “Pops”.
Jon was a lifelong Madison resident, a graduate of La Follette High School, and a longtime member of the Painter’s Local Union 802. He was a member of Bashford United Methodist Church.
Jon is survived by his daughter, Nikki (Brad) Acker; brothers, Jay (Melissa) Jacobs and Scott (Lisa) Phillips; a sister, Tracy (Tommy) Greer; nephews, KC Phillips and Hayden Jacobs; nieces, Taylor Phillips and Lexie Phillips; and his cats, Max and Buddha.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a niece, Mikayla George.
Jon was an avid fisherman and a passionate Packers fan. He considered his daughter, Nikki, to be his proudest accomplishment.
A celebration of Jon’s life will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 beginning at 10 a.m. at BASHFORD UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 329 North St., Madison.
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services
Madison (608) 442-0477