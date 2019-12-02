BELLEVILLE - Betsy Ann (Burke) Jacobs, age 84, of Belleville passed away on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital after a short but valiant battle against an aggressive glioblastoma multiforme tumor.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at the First United Church of Christ, 130 East Church Street, Belleville, Wis. with Pastor Laura Kolden officiating. A light lunch hosted by the Women’s Guild will follow. Burial will be in the Belleville Cemetery, Belleville, Wis.
Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, Wis., and from 10 a.m. until time of services on Thursday morning at the church.
The family thanks the wonderful staff at SSM St. Mary’s 5SW and SSM Health at Home and Hospice for the exceptional care provided during Betsy’s final days. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Online condolences may be made at www.bealfuneralhomes.com