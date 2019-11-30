BELLEVILLE - Betsy A. Jacobs of Belleville passed away on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. Funeral arrangements are pending with the BECKER-BEAL FUNERAL HOME of Belleville.

To plant a tree in memory of Betsy Jacobs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

www.bealfuneralhomes.com

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.