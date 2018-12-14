MCFARLAND—Jeanne Henrietta Jacob, age 88, passed peacefully the early morning of Oct. 26, 2018. Jeanne was born Jan. 30, 1930, in Larwill, Ind., to Sidney and Blanche Gebert. She graduated 1948 from Larwill High School, and 1953 from the UW in physical science. Jeanne met the love of her life, Edwin Jacob, while in Detroit. They married in June 1954, in Larwill and moved to McFarland in 1959, and in 1962, they bought their farm there.
Her career as a physical therapist spanned 40 years. Jeanne cared for patients at Madison General Hospital and local nursing homes. Jeanne had a loving heart for animals and was always taking in strays. Jeanne shared her love for animals with the local community as a 4-H Club leader. Jeanne loved gardening, antiques, reading and bird watching.
Jeanne is proceeded in death by her parents, Sidney and Blanche Gebert of Larwill. Jeanne is survived by her husband, Edwin; brother, Jimmy M. Gebert of Columbia City, Ind.; three children, Warren C. Jacob of Pacific Palisades, Calif., Aaron L. Jacob of McFarland and Lauri J. Arndt of Poynette; two foster sons, Duc and Dinh Phan; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren in Wisconsin and California.
Memorial Services will be held today, Saturday at 1 p.m., at MCFARLAND LUTHERAN CHURCH, where Jeanne was a devoted member for 59 years. Memorial donations may be made to the Dane County Humane Society.