Jacob "Jack" E. Weninger

Oct. 17, 1930 - Aug. 11, 2023

SLINGER - Jacob "Jack" E. Weninger, age 92, passed away on August 11, 2023, at Serenity Villa in Slinger, WI surrounded by his loving family.

Jack was born on October 17, 1930, to Agnes (nee Wild) and Roman Weninger in West Bend, WI.

Jack was united in marriage to his wife Catherine "Katie" Vogt in 1951 and they remained happily married for 70 years until her passing in November of 2020.

As some would say he was a "Jack of all Trades" as he was involved in many different organizations throughout his life. Jack was heavily involved with the St. Lawrence Parish, serving as President on the St. Lawrence Board, and remaining involved as a member of the church council for many years. He also was involved with the Knights of Columbus and the Holy Name Society.

Whenever Jack wasn't volunteering his time, he was out doing the things he loved. He was a farmer at heart and enjoyed raising his nine children on the dairy farm with his wife Katie. You could also find him taking walks through the Pike Lake Trails, being an avid Green Bay Packers fan, and spending time with his family.

Jack especially loved spending time with his wife Katie doing things such as dancing to Polka music, playing golf, and getting together monthly with their high school friends to play Sheepshead.

Jack is survived by his children: Doris Weninger, Mark (Elizabeth), Paul (friend Ellen Zydzik), Luke (Jeanne), John, Roman (Kristine), Jaqueline Konrath, James (Jennifer), and Lisa Weninger; sister, Sally (Art) Retzlaff; and brother-in-law, Clarence Schmidt. He is further survived by 21 grandchildren; and 28 loving great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Katie; parents, Agnes and Roman Weninger; brother, Roman Weninger, Jr.; sisters: Shirley Bacon and Margie Schmidt; brothers-in-law: Clarence, Carl (Helen), Denis (Marian) Vogt; and sisters-in-law:

Helen (Harvey) Oelhafen, Therese (John) Oelhafen, Cyrilla (William) Thull, and Eleanor (Edwin) Ihlenfeld.

The family would like to thank Serenity Villa and Sammi from Preceptor Hospice for their loving care.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to St. Lawrence Catholic Church and or St. Peter's Catholic School are greatly appreciated.

A Memorial Mass will be held on August 24, 2023, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 4886 State Road 175, Hartford, WI 53027, at 5:30 p.m. Family will greet relatives and friends at church from 3:00 p.m. until 5:15 p.m.