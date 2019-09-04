Jacob A. Harshbarger, 29, of Fox Lake, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, one day short of his 30th birthday. He was born on August 29, 1989 in West Bend, Wis., the son of Rick Harshbarger and Cathi Radtke. Jake graduated from Dodgeland High School in 2008. He proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corps from 2008 until 2012. Jake married Brittany Sennhenn on August 26, 2017 and he worked at Alliant Energy as a Lineman. Jake loved to be out on the water boating. Running across the lake to do a shake of the day run. He also enjoyed fixing things or building things. He often would refer to himself as a certified YouTube mechanic. Jake also enjoyed hunting. Jake always knew how to bring a smile to everyone’s face. He most of all enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.
Those left behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Brittany; parents, Rick (Laura) Harshbarger and Cathi (Justin) Gerken; his step-father, Terry Schneider; siblings, Cari (Dennis) Arndt, Michael Harshbarger, Sonja (Brandon) Barthel, Jacob Klawitter, Kyle Schneider, Kaden Schneider, Jake Schneider, Justin Schneider, and Josh Schneider; and his grandparents, Shirley and Michael Koch, Pat and Linda Harshbarger, and Jim and Nancy Radtke. He is further survived by his mother and father-in-law, Patricia and William Sennhenn; brothers-in-law, Brad and Neal Sennhenn; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the TWOHIG FUNERAL HOME, 305 Fond du Lac Ave, Fond du Lac, Wis. 54935. A memorial service will take place at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Full Military Honors will take place at the American Legion Hall following the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to his wife Brittany or the wounded warriers project.
