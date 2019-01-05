MADISON—Mrs. Margaret Anne “Marmie” Jackson of Madison, died peacefully on Dec. 28, 2018, at the age of 93, at Reflections in Green Bay, surrounded by her loving family. Marmie was born to the late Edward and Margaret (Bolzell) Morse on July 14, 1925, in Lancaster, the youngest of five children. She attended both Lancaster and Madison West High Schools.
As a student at UW-Madison she was a Delta Gamma Sorority sister, making lifelong friendships. She was a member of PEO. She married the love of her life, Robert Doster Jackson, shortly after he returned from his service in World War II in 1944. Marmie and Bob shared 58 loving years together before he passed away in 2002.
A talented pianist and teacher, Marmie played Christmas carols for the residents at Reflections, even in the last weeks of her life. Marmie had a deep love and respect for nature, botany, geology and being in the outdoors (often writing poetry about her experiences.) Her first love was always to her family, raising her seven children, spending fun times with her immediate and extended Morse/Jackson families.
Marmie is survived by her seven children, Robert J. of Madison, Michael M. (Laurie) of Topeka, Kan., Elizabeth C. (Daniel) Spielmann of New Franken, Julie A. (Walter Potter) of Austin, Texas, E. Jonathan (Jennifer) of Cassville, Peter C. (Todd Costello) of Madison, and Margaret H. (Randall) Meder of Green Bay; 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren and their families. Marmie was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Evan Meder and Kurt Spielmann; a daughter-in-law, Mary; two brothers, Robert (Vi) and Edward (Peggy) Morse; and two sisters, Mary North and Helen (Pat) Paterick.
Funeral services will be held at ST. DUNSTAN’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 6205 University Ave., Madison, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to UW-Madison Arboretum, at https://arboretum.wisc.edu/get-involved/donate/. Mail-in donations may be made out to UW-Madison Arboretum, 1207 Seminole Hwy, Madison, WI 53711.
Marmie’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Reflections and Moraine Ridge and SouthernCare Hospice for their excellent care and support. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.