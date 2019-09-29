LYNDONVILLE, VT. - Hartley James “Jim” Jackson, Dec. 28, 1929 - Aug. 30, 2019. Parents, Harry H. and Edna (Greene) Jackson of Milton, Wis. Married to Dona L. Dawson (Pomplun) on Aug. 30, 1975, at Olbrich Gardens in Madison, Wis.
Hartley is survived by his wife, Dona of Lyndonville, Vt.; step-daughter, Gillian Moira Pomplun; Moira Walker Pomplun, and Dylan Thomas Walker of Soldier’s Grove, Wis.; sister-in-law, Dorothy Jackson of Madison, Wis.; and niece, Cynthia Robinson of Madison, Wis. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Rolland Jackson; and niece, Linda Jackson of Madison, Wis.
Hartley graduated Milton College Cum Laude in Milton, Wis. with a BS in Mathematics, minor in Physics, then enlisted in the United States Army During the Korean War era, training at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. Following his military service, he returned to Wisconsin and began public service for the State of Wis., where he retired in Jan. 1992, as Labor Market Chief in the Wis. Department of Employment and Training in Madison, Wis.
Hartley started his Civil Service career as a Job Service Interviewer in Milwaukee, Wis., when he decided it would be easier to help other people look for work, than to work himself. He became an employment counselor in Watertown, Wis. because it might be easier to help people decide what job to look for, than to help them actually look for a job. He then applied for a statistician opening in Madison, when he realized it would be easier to count people who were looking for work, than to help them decide what kind of work to look for. There were three openings for statisticians and only one candidate. He scored highest, so he got the job. Thus began Hartley’s career in Labor Market Information. After that, he and his coworkers achieved an impressive number of seconds and thirds. Under Hartley, they were the second state to produce occupational employment projections. They were the third state to develop a computer job matching system. The Department of Labor funded three states, Wisconsin was not one of them, so Wisconsin decided to design a system without telling Washington. Hartley was put on the design team because he understood the data needed, he could talk to computer programmers, and he wouldn’t be missed from his regular job (truthfully he had assembled a very successful management team in his division). After working on the design for months, Hartley told the US Department of Labor officials, “We think we have the best system. You won’t know if we have the best system unless you fund us.” They got the funding. They developed the system on a large 64K computer, and first ran it on a room filling 120K computer. Current laptops have about 1,000,000K bytes.
After nearly 20 years, Jim obtained his Bureau Director’s position because he knew a way to save money without decreasing performance. As Bureau Director, he immediately fulfilled this promise, he eliminated his old position. Jim bought an early Apple computer with a cassette tape drive, wrote programs at home, and took the cassette to the office to put the programs on disc, writing in Pascal, the employment estimating programs. Jim and Augie Cibarich created a team of analysts and using these programs projected high unemployment, not a politically popular report, but the Secretary of the Department of revenue using this projection report supported eliminating the Wisconsin machinery and inventory tax to improve the business climate and employment prospects for the baby boomers in the 1980’s.
Before the 1975 recession, Jim prepared a graph which showed the decreasing adequacy of the Wisconsin Unemployment Compensation Fund balance. Once seen by the U.C. Advisory Committee, that trend line indicated to the legislators a possible deficit. Wisconsin passed legislation to maintain the fund’s adequacy, and that helped the state’s business climate when surrounding states went broke.
His team developed a comparison showing that work accidents in Wisconsin increased six months after new hires. They probably still do, but his helped employers to increase safety training to reduce work accidents and reduce Workmen’s Compensation claims.
When the Wisconsin Career Information System found out Jim was going to retire after ten years on the board, (being on a board is a good way to take time out from work), they awarded Jim the national Vladimir Chavrid LMI Award for outstanding contributions in the Labor Market Information Field. But, enough of that work stuff.
Jim spent years in Madison learning sailing, became a Dixieland music fan, took up sports car racing and joined the Madison sports car club. He raced his MGA Twin Cam for a year which gave him good spots to watch the races as he frequently spun off on the different corners of the track. Jim was nervous before every race. Three times he ran over his tool box on the way to the track. He quit when he ran out of tool boxes and became a super spectator. After selling the MGA he ordered a MGB at the factory in England. He went to England, picked up his new car and toured England, Germany, the mountains in Switzerland, then shipped the car back to the states and took a train to Paris. That was back when you could see Europe on five dollars a day. At an inn in Switzerland Jim asked for another beer. They didn’t understand him until he went out and came back in and asked for a beer. Later at home a friend asked if he couldn’t remember “encore”.
Five years after Jim met Dona through the International Association of Personnel in Employment Security, Dona asked him out. After a summer of driving the 80 mile trip to Appleton from Madison, he asked Dona to marry him so her daughter Gillian wouldn’t have to change schools in mid year, and so they wouldn’t have that 80 mile trip in the winter. His neighborhood needed an excuse for a party which they were more than willing to set up. It was a beautiful wedding of friends and family at the Olbrich Gardens in Madison. Hartley and Dona promised in their wedding vows to "have more fun than anybody," and we sure did.
Jim loved bicycling since he was a child. He bought a Trek Touring bicycle and joined the Madison Bombay Bicycle Club so he had people to ride with when any of the other riders were slow enough. On his first Century ride with the club, he rode his bicycle the eight miles to the start and eight miles after to get home afterward. On his second Century ride he took the car to the start. Jim, Dona and Gillian rode the Moonlight Rides around Lake Mendota in Madison, to sweet corn festivals in Sun Prairie, and often to the Madison zoo to see Chief the Polar bear, then the twin baby Polar bears, Nanook and Norton.
Jim started running with a group at the office at the age of 46. They ran for mental health, and at times Jim really needed it while he was still working. At the age of 50, he ran a 10K in 49:37, he needed two hours for the half marathons. Slow as he was, he finished two 20 mile Syttende May runs. He ran as a team with his step-daughter, they were the 1,300th, and 1,301 finishers. “More fun than anybody.”
Gillian and Dona were into ice skating, so Jim decided he would learn to skate. He learned to do a waltz jump on ice at age 47. After one of his louder falls he heard the instructor say something about Jim not having much coordination, but having “some guts”. The skaters were in awe of his efforts.
Dona had wanted to live in Vermont, since she learned about it in fourth grade, so they began taking camping vacations there along with their Abyssinian kitty, Mr. Alexandre’, who loved riding in the sporty Honda CRX through the mountains of Vermont. Each vacation there just got better and better. A couple of times, they spent several hours in laundromats drying out their rain soaked sleeping bags, Vermont has wet Autumns. Bob Ware of East Burke, who was employed in the Labor Market Information job in Vermont, suggested Jim and Dona come up to the Northeast Kingdom to explore possibilities. That did it, it was love at first sight.
They sold the house in Madison and the day after he retired gainful work in Jan. 1992, left town for Vermont in a loaded up rental truck with their Honda on a trailer behind. More fun than anyone! They first had a house, that Dona designed, built in Sheffield. In the ensuing years, Hartley ran for their school board. In 1998, after five years on the board, while he was Chairman of the Caledonia North Supervisory Union Board and Vice Chairman of the Vermont Schools Boards Association, he was not re-elected to the Miller’s Run School Board. Ahh, six months later he was re-appointed to the school board, as an at large member and served another stint as chair of the CNSU during the time they worked to end conflicts between Lyndonville and smaller member schools, and between the board and the teacher’s union. While he was chair, the teacher’s union and the school board negotiated an equitable contract without the need for lawyers. It can be done.
Jim became the newsletter editor for the Northern Vermont Apple Users Group and served as their Apple Ambassador. He read tomes of first issue computer books, writing book reports for each, one of which went national. He then donated the books for drawings at the NVMUG meetings. The monies were donated to the Northern Vermont Regional Hospital, as a thank you for letting them use space for the meetings.
He served many years as treasurer of the Caledonia County Democratic Committee, also maintaining their membership list until he resigned in 2003, because he was tired of correcting his reports. All the bookkeeping at home was always Dona’s job.
Hartley had joined the Half Fast Mountain Climbers Club and met more long time friends. On their first 4,000 elevation hike Mt. Lafayette, Fernand Belval, asked Jim to remind him where he put his hiking stick. It is probably not still up there. They hiked up Mt. Washington and later, those who hiked down decided Hartley and John, who rode the cog railway down, made the better move. Fernand, Alfred Cole and Jim hiked the Long Trail, hiking not more than three days at a time, as carrying more food was onerous. They proudly finished the Long Trail in September of 2000. During this time, Alfred and Jim hiked the Appalachian Trail from the Long Trail to Mt. Moosilauke in New Hampshire, while Fernand waited for his injured knee to heal. When they finished they wished they could do it again with their new digital cameras. More fun than anybody!
Hartley had won an all expense paid trip for two to the national Apple Users meeting in San Francisco. A little thing he and Dona forgot to discuss before marrying, was who did and didn’t like to travel. Jim took a friend with him and they had much fun.
Jim and Dona sold their home in Sheffield and moved to a new home eleven miles away and lower in elevation, (less snow) in Lyndonville, Vt. in 2005.
When Jim compiled his daily diary minutes for this article, he was still with us and, “in no special rush to depart this world, however, if it did happen tomorrow it would have been a full life with much fun.” During his writing of these notes, he decided he would continue to find more fun and humor in whatever he was doing and did that right up to three days before he left us for a new world. He is very much missed and still much beloved.
I wish to thank Caledonia County Hospice for making his last few months with me on this earth pleasant, peaceful and for allowing him to continue to have “more fun than anybody”. Such a beautiful goal in his life.
