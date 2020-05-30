Jackson, Dale V.

EAU CLAIRE - Dale V. Jackson, 71, of Eau Claire, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Luanne of Eau Claire; son, Jeffrey (Jennifer) Jackson of Stoughton; siblings, Jerry (Antoinette) Jackson of Madison, and William Jackson of Black Canyon City, Ariz.; niece, Linnett Bazinaw of Corpus Christi, Texas; and nephews, Tim (Rhonda) Muetz of Phoenix, Ariz., Todd Muetz of Phoenix, Ariz., and Michael (Lisa) Jackson of New Braunfels, Texas. Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.