Jackson, Dale V.

EAU CLAIRE - Dale V. Jackson, 71, of Eau Claire, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Luanne of Eau Claire; son, Jeffrey (Jennifer) Jackson of Stoughton; siblings, Jerry (Antoinette) Jackson of Madison, and William Jackson of Black Canyon City, Ariz.; niece, Linnett Bazinaw of Corpus Christi, Texas; and nephews, Tim (Rhonda) Muetz of Phoenix, Ariz., Todd Muetz of Phoenix, Ariz., and Michael (Lisa) Jackson of New Braunfels, Texas. Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.