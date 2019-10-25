OAK PARK PLACE - Bob J. Jackson, June 19, 1930 - October 19, 2019. Husband, Father, Grandfather, Rocket Scientist and Altruist
Survived by his loving wife, Corina Rios Jackson of Rockford, Ill.; his children, Michelle J. Jackson of Winfield, Ill., Steven P. Jackson (Nova Candice) of Burnet, Texas, Maria-Christina Jackson of Madison, Wis., Dr. Tamara Jackson Zeiter (Dr. Daniel) of Ancaster, Canada; and grandchildren, Eric R. Jackson of Texas, Oliver Zeiter of Ancaster, Canada, Dwayne R.(D.J). and Christine S. Alexander of Texas. Preceded in death by his son, Robert M. Jackson; and grandsons, Jason and Thomas G. Jackson of Burnet, Texas.
Bob grew up in Oklahoma and Texas as the only child of a wise, loving and supportive mother. He had a happy childhood and, although times were tough, he never felt that he was having “any hardship for more than a few minutes.”
Always looking for ways to make ends meet as a teenager, he designed and built by hand a successful hamburger stand during the Oklahoma State Fair. The secret to his first year’s success was to hire the student council president and the president’s buddies to work for him, which guaranteed a big customer base. The stand ran for four years. His favorite high school job was as a soda fountain manager at the 20 Veazey Drugstores in Oklahoma City. He loved the responsibility, fast pace and the social aspect of the work, as well as the secret language of the diner cooks. He loved shouting, “Get me an Adam and Eve on a raft and wreck ’em” for two scrambled eggs on toast or “Check the ice” for “pretty girl at the counter!”
Funds from the stand allowed him to enroll in Oklahoma University’s Engineering Department. He was determined to stay in school and did odd jobs, from painting houses to sawing fallen trees into logs. He later met an expert salesman who taught him how to sell cookware door-to-door and gave him skills that lasted a lifetime. Little did he know that learning to read his audience would be a major part of his future success.
In spite of limited time, limited funds, and numerous obligations, Bob still managed to absorb the full college experience by joining the Oklahoma University Ruf/Neks, well known for their raucous school spirit. He loved being part of a big university and said it felt like being part of a big family; a big first for him. He never lost his passion for the football team. Go Sooners!
Bob completed a BS in Mechanical Engineering in 1954, with a minor in business management in the Harvard style. His first job out of college was a highly competitive position with Air Research in California. “My engineering degree and the experiences gained as a working student enabled me to win the single most desirable aerospace job offered to all engineering graduates, even though I wasn’t the best engineering graduate. I wasn’t the smartest, I was just willing to work while everyone else was sleeping.”
That first job launched a 40+ year career in, and a passion for, all things space-related. His career in space travel started with the Surveyor program, the first vehicle to make a soft landing on the moon. He claimed in later years that he was also one of the first people to see photos of the dark side of the moon—not because he was important, but because he was the “grunt” they sent down to pick up the pictures from the courier!
He was on one of three international teams that were in a race to complete the Poseidon Missile Project. Undaunted when another team submitted their design first, Bob looked it over and said, “It will fail,” and kept on with his own analyses. The other team’s design did not work and Bob’s team won the contract. The contract cemented his company’s future in aerospace.
Bob became a specialist in rocket propulsion, working for 12 major aerospace companies on significant space programs including the Saturn V and the Apollo launches. He was the Principal Engineer for the Space Shuttle Solid Rocket Booster Auxiliary Power Unit (SRB APU) engines from 1974-1996. He deeply respected the craftsmanship and can-do approach of all who built these space vehicles, from the technicians to the senior engineers. In 1988, he received the Silver Snoopy Award, a special honor awarded to NASA employees and contractors for outstanding achievements related to human flight safety or mission success. The award is given by NASA astronauts as it represents the astronauts’ own recognition of excellence. It was presented to Bob in person by NASA astronaut Mark C. Lee, for appreciation of his dedication, professionalism, and outstanding support. Bob’s last adventure, just before retirement, was to help make the Space Station a reality.
A life-long learner, Bob continued his studies into his 80’s. At 84, he asked to exchange the coat his daughter gave him for Christmas for an on-line course on quantum physics. “Particle physics and quantum theory were new ideas when I was in school,” explained Bob.
His most recent passion was the 2025 Mission to Mars. He was fascinated with the possibilities and the new challenges of going to Mars. “Nothing old applies!” He often said that if he were a young man now, he would be building vehicles to help colonize Mars.
His specialized knowledge of turbine machinery brought Bob to Rockford, but employment isn’t all that Rockford gave him. He met the love of his life, Corina Rios, a dedicated elementary school teacher, and married in 1967. Bob often stated he couldn’t believe how lucky he was to marry her. “She changed my life and I owe her everything.” His previous marriage had already gifted him with three beautiful children, and by 1970, he was the happy father of five. Bob was a loving and committed husband and father. Although he had a demanding job, was active in the Rockford Apartment Association, and became the Toastmasters District Governor in Illinois, his family was his main priority. When any of his children would enter his den with some pressing issue and ask “You busy, Dad?” his answer was “I always have time for you.” One of his favorite sayings was, “If it’s important to you, it’s important to me.”
With this devotion to family, Bob immersed himself in their interests; with Corina, cha-cha dancing and making tissue paper flowers for the annual Mexican Tree for YWCA Christmas Tree Lane; with his sons, scouting activities with an occasional foray into hunting and camping; with his daughters, wedding dress shopping, quilting, and rescuing dogs; and most recently with his grandson, playing Beyblades. He explored it all and wanted to share in everything that interested his family. He was a strong role model. He believed in fun and didn’t see why eating dessert occasionally BEFORE dinner was anything but a practical way to ensure you had space in your belly to enjoy it.
Bob never got to realize his dream of traveling the world. He always wished he could have visited India. It sounded so exotic and exciting. But he worked hard to ensure that his children had the opportunity to travel and become “Citizens of the World.” When Corina wanted to pursue a master’s degree in Education in Mexico and Spain, Bob suggested she take their two youngest daughters with her. Bob never wanted his children to limit their life experiences. “Go, live your lives, and I’ll see you when I see you,” he’d say; and he loved hearing about where their lives took them.
Bob’s generosity didn’t extend only to his family. One of his favorite sayings came from his mother, “If I have a buck, you have a buck.” He also said that “money is just a tool to solve problems.” He and Corina lived that belief. Bob never waited for someone to ask for help, he’d jump in to solve a problem.
Nonetheless, Bob always felt that his greatest achievement was his family. They have always been his greatest joy. He also loved his three-legged border collie, Rocky Tripod, his copilot and buddy, calling him his intellectual equal.
Bob will be remembered for his wisdom, humor, humility, love of learning, kindness and his vast knowledge. He was a generous man with a relentlessly positive outlook on life who was well loved. We his family love him, “always have, always will."