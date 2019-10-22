OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLA - Bob J. Jackson, beloved husband, father, grandfather and longtime resident of Rockford, Ill. passed away Oct. 19, 2019. A visitation is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 27 from 12:30-2 p.m. at SUNSET FUNERAL HOME, 8800 N. Alpine Rd., Machesney Park, Ill. 61115. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Please visit www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com to leave condolences and share a memory with the family. A complete obituary is to follow.

