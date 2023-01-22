Jack Steinberg

A native of Madison, he attended Midvale/Lincoln, Hamilton, West High, UW-Platteville, and MATC. For many years he worked as a maintenance tech and most recently as manager of his own rental properties. He was well-known in the Westmorland neighborhood for creating a haunted house every Halloween. He loved to float on the water or trudge through the snow at the family cabin in northern Wisconsin. His passion in life was helping people with disabilities live their lives with dignity and respect.