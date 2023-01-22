MADISON — Jack Steinberg, 37, died unexpectedly January 11, 2023.
A native of Madison, he attended Midvale/Lincoln, Hamilton, West High, UW-Platteville, and MATC. For many years he worked as a maintenance tech and most recently as manager of his own rental properties. He was well-known in the Westmorland neighborhood for creating a haunted house every Halloween. He loved to float on the water or trudge through the snow at the family cabin in northern Wisconsin. His passion in life was helping people with disabilities live their lives with dignity and respect.
He is survived by his partner, Rachel Tracosas, his light and joy and their dog Whiskey; his parents, Jill and David; a grandmother; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Memorials could be made to the Autism Society of South-Central Wisconsin or Living Our Visions Inc. A remembrance will be held in the spring. He will be missed by many.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
