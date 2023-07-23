Jack L. Johnson

Aug. 28, 1940 - July 19, 2023

MADISON – Jack L. Johnson was born to Eternal life on July 19, 2023, at the age of 82. Jack was the loving husband of Ginny (nee Day) for 63 years; loving dad of Dewayne (Nancy), Ronald (Leslie), Doug (Brenda) and Julie Heibel; dear grandpa of Camden (Alicia) Heibel, Peter (Megan) Johnson, Jennifer (Robert) Tuliszewski, Jordan (Wyatt) Scheck, Carly (Dalton) Wreidt, Taylor Johnson, Zachary and Bailey Heibel; and proud great-grandpa of Addison, Madden, Max, Nolan, Sadie, Liam, Eden, Leah, Jackson and Tripp.

He is further survived by his brother, Charles (Jeannine) Johnson; and sister, Sharon Burden; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Palmer and Kathryn Johnson; brothers, sisters, in-laws, Joan (James) Himsel, Harry Burden, Gary (Connie) Johnson; and son-in-law, Thomas Heibel.

Jack retired from the State of Wisconsin and the UW-Madison Engineering Department. During his career he completed a machining apprenticeship at MATC, working at Gisholt Machine Company and Dairy Equipment.

Jack grew up and spent his entire life in the Madison area. He loved spending time with his wife, Virginia "Ginny," and his family. He was proud of what they accomplished but also that of each family member. He and Ginny enjoyed spending time with friends and relatives. Jack enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, ice-fishing, playing cards, working in his workshop, and watching the Packers and Brewers.

Sources of pride for Jack and the family were his construction of parts for the Hubble Space Telescope, making steam engines at home, his own fishing equipment, and many model toys. Jack had some of the model toys displayed in a model magazine.

As Jack neared the end of life, we'd like to thank the many health care workers, social workers and Agrace HospiceCare for their help.

A family time of remembrance will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 28, 2023. A graveside service will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, 401 Femrite Drive, Monona, at 11 a.m. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the remembrance on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Jack's name to Autism Society of South Central Wisconsin, Mendota Hospital (MMHI), Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

