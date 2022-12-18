MADISON — Jack L. Christian, who liked to say that he had come to Wisconsin straight off the boat — from his hometown of Hart, Michigan — died peacefully at home on December 11, 2022.

People of all ages who knew him saw kindness in his eyes, experienced joy in his quick wit and gentle humor, and felt comfortable in his presence. He wanted to be remembered for who he was, rather than for what he did during his lifetime. To that end, please visit the Gunderson website at www.gundersonfh.com (or access directly at https://www.gundersonfh.com/obituaries/Jack-L-Christian?obId=26661037#/obituaryInfo) to read his story, “I’ve Had a Lucky Life.”